"When egos are not willing to compromise you will be humbled" - Rio Ferdinand aims dig at Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's 4-0 loss to PSG

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand seemingly took a dig at Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe while heaping praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique. Ferdinand's comments came after the French giants demolished Real Madrid 4-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 9.
Taking to X (previously Twitter), Ferdinand praised Enrique for turning Ousmane Dembele into a superstar. The Frenchman, on the back of his superlative performances, is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Ferdinand wrote:
"Fair play to Luis Enrique… he's turned Dembele from potential into a superstar! To get players of elite ability, who have always been considered the best in all of their teams from kids to adults…..to work like their life depends on it is genius in itself. Imagine if Mbappe had stayed and done this 🤯 Is Dembele now a more important player than Kylian…. He's work rate and humility to adapt has taken him to new levels. Man Management Mr Enrique👏🏽"
"When Egos are not willing to compromise you will be humbled by Egos that listen… facts! Dembele is waiting to press almost in the Usain Bolt starting position on his starting blocks these days ffs - it's transformed his career & would be a template for young players if he were to be the Ballon d'Or winner. The next generation need to take note - you get rewarded hugely when you allign hard work with intelligence. 2 years ago - Madrid won the CL & I amongst others thought this was going to be an era of dominance BUT shit changes QUICK! The question is - Can Xabi, Mbappe, Vini, Jude & co turn it around," he further added.
In what was Kylian Mbappe's first start in the Club World Cup, Madrid fell to a 4-0 defeat against his former side. Fabrian Ruiz scored a brace, while Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos scored the other two goals to seal the win.
Luis Enrique refused to talk about Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid vs PSG
Luis Enrique was asked in his pre-match press conference if PSG were a better side after Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid. He refused to answer, simply stating that he was not interested in discussing the past. He said (via ESPN):
"This is a question about the past and I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm only thinking about the future."
Kylian Mbappe's former side PSG will face Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.