  • "When has this ever worked", "Arteta why?" - Arsenal fans worried by starting XI named by Arteta for PL clash against Manchester City

By Sripad
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:00 GMT
Arsenal fans question Mikel Arteta
Several Arsenal fans on X are questioning manager Mikel Arteta's decision to start Mikel Merino and Declan Rice together in the midfield for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, September 21. They believe that the Spaniard should have handed Eberechi Eze a chance to impress in the team.

Arteta has stuck with his formidable backline of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, and Ricardo Calafiori, with William Saliba making a return after getting injured against Liverpool. David Raya remains in goal after conceding just once in the Premier League so far.

Martin Zubimendi is the main man in midfield, with Rice and Merino providing support in the middle. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack, with Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard on the wings.

While Arsenal fans are happy with the team overall, they believe that the midfield has not worked in the past and will be an issue in the Manchester City clash. They posted:

Arsenal have won two of their last four meetings against Manchester City, with draws in the other two. They have won their first two home matches of the season and are looking to make it a hat-trick of home wins to start the season for the first time since the 1960/61 season.

Arsenal manager admits Manchester City are in the Premier League title race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Manchester City are in the Premier League despite their poor start to the season. He claims that the Cityzens have the squad to compete and said (via club website):

"I think so, without a doubt. Knowing Pep really, and the demands he puts on his players, the mentality they have in the football club, the squad and the players that they have, I think so for sure."

Talking about Pep Guardiola, he added:

"The demands that he puts first on himself, the standards that he requires from everybody around him, his will to win, to evolve, to improve. You look around him always, he wants to learn about the best people. For me, he’s the best coach in the world, I’ve said it. I had the pleasure to work with him and win a lot with him, next to him. It's always great to see him back."

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the game, with Manchester City sitting 14th, after getting two wins and as many losses in their four matches.

Sripad

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

