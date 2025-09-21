"When has this ever worked", "Arteta why?" - Arsenal fans worried by starting XI named by Arteta for PL clash against Manchester City

Several Arsenal fans on X are questioning manager Mikel Arteta's decision to start Mikel Merino and Declan Rice together in the midfield for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, September 21. They believe that the Spaniard should have handed Eberechi Eze a chance to impress in the team.Arteta has stuck with his formidable backline of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, and Ricardo Calafiori, with William Saliba making a return after getting injured against Liverpool. David Raya remains in goal after conceding just once in the Premier League so far.Martin Zubimendi is the main man in midfield, with Rice and Merino providing support in the middle. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack, with Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard on the wings.While Arsenal fans are happy with the team overall, they believe that the midfield has not worked in the past and will be an issue in the Manchester City clash. They posted:Arhab (#1 Kraft and Caleb Porter hater) 🇵🇸 @ArsenalGunman3LINKWhen has a Rice-Merino midfield ever worked?Sxnti @PeakSxntiLINKArsenal have only won ONE League game where Rice and Merino starts in midfield and that was against Ipswich, you have Eze who can play in midfield.. I hope you're right and I'm wrong 👍🏽Dannycryypt @crypt_vibesLINKArteta why????? Midfield of Zubi, merino and Rice again???!!EzeWani @sirwomsLINKRice Zubi Merino🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oh Good Lord. We’re gon start the game like we’re seeking a 1-1 draw.Tife @OwowaB52905LINKWhy zubi, rice and merino together againArsenal have won two of their last four meetings against Manchester City, with draws in the other two. They have won their first two home matches of the season and are looking to make it a hat-trick of home wins to start the season for the first time since the 1960/61 season.Arsenal manager admits Manchester City are in the Premier League title raceArsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Manchester City are in the Premier League despite their poor start to the season. He claims that the Cityzens have the squad to compete and said (via club website):&quot;I think so, without a doubt. Knowing Pep really, and the demands he puts on his players, the mentality they have in the football club, the squad and the players that they have, I think so for sure.&quot;Talking about Pep Guardiola, he added:&quot;The demands that he puts first on himself, the standards that he requires from everybody around him, his will to win, to evolve, to improve. You look around him always, he wants to learn about the best people. For me, he’s the best coach in the world, I’ve said it. I had the pleasure to work with him and win a lot with him, next to him. It's always great to see him back.&quot;Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the game, with Manchester City sitting 14th, after getting two wins and as many losses in their four matches.