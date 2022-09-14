“When he is in form, he can destroy any defender” - Jose Enrique names Premier League attacker who can play for any club in the world

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin can play for any of the Premier League's biggest clubs. The retired left-back has lauded the France international for his world-class abilities but admitted that he needs to be more consistent.

Saint-Maximin, 25, joined the Magpies in 2019 after completing a move from French outfit OGC Nice. He has scored 13 goals and provided 18 assists in 97 matches across competitions for the Premier League side.

The Chronicle @ChronicleNUFC Newcastle told they have made 'world-class' transfer amid Allan Saint-Maximin claim chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football… Newcastle told they have made 'world-class' transfer amid Allan Saint-Maximin claim chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football…

Saint-Maximin has kickstarted the 2022-23 campaign with stellar form. The 25-year-old has recorded a goal and two assists in four Premier League appearances so far.

Enrique predicts a bright future for the Frenchman, hailing his talent and quality. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“With the talent and quality that Allan-Saint Maximin has, he can go as far as he wants in his career."

However, the retired Spain international believes Saint-Maximin lacks consistency, albeit as a gifted player. He added:

“He has to be consistent because that’s what he’s been lacking. When he is in form he can destroy any defender in the world. If he can become consistent, he can play for Liverpool, Many City or anywhere in the world that he wants.”

Newcastle have had a promising start to the 2022-23 season and are 11th in the Premier League. The Magpies have lost only one out of their opening six league fixtures so far.

Jose Enrique believes Liverpool should've signed "world-class" Premier League striker

Enrique believes Newcastle striker Alexander Isak would've been a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, praising the striker's prowess.

Newcastle secured Isak's signature in the summer transfer window for a club-record fee of £63 million (via Sky Sports). The Sweden international left Real Sociedad after a three-year stay in Spain to join the Magpies.

GOAL @goal Welcome to the Premier League, Alexander Isak Welcome to the Premier League, Alexander Isak 💫 https://t.co/CtQJoc6k5O

Isak has had a great start to life at Newcastle, scoring on his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on September 1 but the hosts won the game 2-1.

Enrique said in admiration of the Swedish striker:

“Alexander Isak can become a world-class striker. I love Newcastle’s signings in the transfer window - Eddie Howe is using the money they have wisely. "

He added:

"I think Isak would’ve been an excellent signing for Liverpool last summer so I’m very happy that Newcastle signed him because he can be a very important player for Newcastle. I love Callum Wilson but Newcastle needed another striker because he is injury prone and you can’t rely on him for the whole season.”

Newcastle are set to face Bournemouth at St. James' Park next in the Premier League on September 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh