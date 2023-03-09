When is Georgina Rodriguez's new show releasing? Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Netflix series set to return for second season this month 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez released the first season of her show, “Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina),” on Netflix in January 2022. The entertaining lifestyle show was soon picked up for a second season, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 24.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo form one of the most popular couples in the world. While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is renowned for his on-field accomplishments, Georgina, too, has established herself as a popular public figure. She has taken part in numerous photo shoots, actively interacts with her fans on social media, and, of course, has a hit Netflix show.

On March 2, Netflix officially released a trailer for the second season of Soy Georgina, confirming the release date to be March 24. In the video, Georgina is seen juggling multiple roles in her life. She is shown as a devoted mother, an entrepreneur, a fitness freak, and more.

According to The Sun, the second season of Soy Georgina will focus on her life with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old Argentine model moved to Riyadh with her partner after the Portuguese signed for Al-Nassr in January. The move came over a month after Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent.

The former Real Madrid man has since settled in nicely in Saudi Arabia, scoring a staggering eight goals and claiming two assists in six Saudi Pro League matches.

It will be interesting to see if the second season of Georgina Rodriguez’s show sheds light on Ronaldo’s controversial Manchester United exit and his struggles in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Muller claims Cristiano Ronaldo has given Bayern Munich more trouble than PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night (8 March), losing 2-0 (3-0 aggregate) to Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Round-of-16 clash.

Lionel Messi cut a frustrating figure in the highly-anticipated second leg at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller took a cheeky dig at him after the game. The German drew parallels between Ronaldo and Messi, claiming that the former was more difficult to handle in his Real Madrid guise.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Thomas Müller: "When it comes to results, we always do well against Lionel Messi - at all levels. At club level, it was always Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid who was a problem for us." @georg_holzner 🎙| Thomas Müller: "When it comes to results, we always do well against Lionel Messi - at all levels. At club level, it was always Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid who was a problem for us." @georg_holzner #rmalive https://t.co/7ybq5cFOB2

Muller said (via Kicker journalist Georg Holzner):

“When it comes to results, we always do well against Lionel Messi - at all levels. At club level, it was always Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid who was a problem for us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has a much superior record against Bayern Munich than Lionel Messi. He has faced the Bavarians eight times in his career, winning five times, losing twice and scoring nine goals, including a hat-trick.

Messi, on the other hand, has lost five times and drawn twice in eight matches, scoring only four goals. The Argentinian captained the Barcelona team that lost 8-2 to Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020.

