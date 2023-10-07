“When he has his good games, he’s the X-factor” - Paul Merson hails ‘outstanding’ display from Chelsea star in win over Burnley 

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson hailed Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling after he put in a man-of-the-match performance to help the Blues secure a 4-1 win against Burnley on October 7.

Chelsea won their third game in a row across all competitions. It was also their first back-to-back Premier League win since October 2022. Despite trailing 1-0 in the 15th minute via a Wilson Odobert goal, Mauricio Pochettino's side rallied back through Sterling.

The 28-year-old looked like the Blues' most threatening player down the left wing and was rewarded in the 42nd minute when his cross resulted in an Ameen Al-Dakhil own goal. He also won his side a penalty in the 50th minute, which Cole Palmer converted.

Sterling got on the scoresheet as well in the 65th minute, before Nicolas Jackson scored nine minutes later to seal all three points. In his post-match analysis, Merson lavished praise on the former Manchester City star, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I thought Sterling was outstanding. From box to box this season, Chelsea have been alright, it’s just putting the ball of the net. I’ve said over recent weeks soon they’re going to put four or five past someone. Today, it came off. It was all down to Sterling. He was absolutely outstanding."

He added:

“It beats me (he’s not in the England squad). He has his ups and down games. But when he has his good games, he’s the X factor."

Sterling has impressed for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in nine appearances across all competitions. Pochettino will be hoping he can maintain his form after the international break.

Chelsea will be sweating over the fitness of Cole Palmer

Chelsea secured an emphatic 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor to ascend the league standings to 11th with 11 points from eight games. However, their night was slightly marred by a potential injury to Cole Palmer.

The 21-year-old summer signing from Manchester City was given a rare start following a minor injury to Mykhailo Mudryk. He took full advantage of his opportunity, registering one goal and one assist. Moreover, he also created two big chances.

Unfortunately, while making a run into the box in the 86th minute, it appeared as if Palmer felt something in his hamstring. Mauricio Pochettino took no chances and immediately subbed him off for Ian Maatsen.

The Blues will be hoping it was just a knock and not a serious hamstring injury. They next play Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21 after the international break.