"When you have got him in front of you, it's a dream" - Cole Palmer names 23-year-old star as best Chelsea player this season

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named midfielder Moises Caicedo as the club's best player this season after another impressive display against Liverpool. The Ecuador international was immense as the Blues picked up a first win over the Reds in ten attempts, winning 3-1 at home.
Palmer returned to the scoresheet for the first time in 19 games with a stoppage time penalty for Chelsea. His goal was, however, facilitated by the Premier League's most expensive player, whose brilliant interception forced Jarell Quansah to foul him, earning his side the penalty.
Cole Palmer and Caicedo spoke with Sky Sports after the game, with the England international praising his teammate. The former Manchester City man pointed out that playing with him is a dream, and that he has been the best player for the club this season.
"Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward. When you have got [Moises Caicedo] in front of you, it's a dream. From the start of the season, he has been our best player..."
Palmer was named Man of the Match for a brilliant showing in attack, but Caicedo would not have been an unpopular choice for the award. The 23-year-old started at right-back and managed to keep Cody Gakpo quiet before returning to a midfield role for the final minutes, from where he won the penalty.
Moises Caicedo has been an ever-present for Enzo Maresca's side this season, appearing in midfield and at right-back. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man appears to have justified the £115 million Chelsea spent on him in 2023, and is rightfully regarded as one of Europe's finest midfielders.
Cole Palmer breaks into Chelsea's top ten Premier League goalscorers list
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer made his way into the club's ten leading Premier League goalscorers list with his strike against Liverpool. The 22-year-old scored a stoppage time penalty to help the Blues claim a 3-1 win over the Reds, ending his 18-game goal drought.
Palmer's goal at Stamford Bridge was his 15th in the league this season and his 37th in the 67 league games since joining the club. He went level with Willian, who managed 37 goals in 234 league appearances for the Blues.
With games against Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest still to come, Cole Palmer will hope to rise higher in the list. He is just one goal behind Nicholas Anelka in ninth and four behind John Terry in eighth.