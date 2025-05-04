"When you have got him in front of you, it's a dream" - Cole Palmer names 23-year-old star as best Chelsea player this season

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named midfielder Moises Caicedo as the club's best player this season after another impressive display against Liverpool. The Ecuador international was immense as the Blues picked up a first win over the Reds in ten attempts, winning 3-1 at home.

Ad

Palmer returned to the scoresheet for the first time in 19 games with a stoppage time penalty for Chelsea. His goal was, however, facilitated by the Premier League's most expensive player, whose brilliant interception forced Jarell Quansah to foul him, earning his side the penalty.

Cole Palmer and Caicedo spoke with Sky Sports after the game, with the England international praising his teammate. The former Manchester City man pointed out that playing with him is a dream, and that he has been the best player for the club this season.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward. When you have got [Moises Caicedo] in front of you, it's a dream. From the start of the season, he has been our best player..."

Palmer was named Man of the Match for a brilliant showing in attack, but Caicedo would not have been an unpopular choice for the award. The 23-year-old started at right-back and managed to keep Cody Gakpo quiet before returning to a midfield role for the final minutes, from where he won the penalty.

Ad

Moises Caicedo has been an ever-present for Enzo Maresca's side this season, appearing in midfield and at right-back. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man appears to have justified the £115 million Chelsea spent on him in 2023, and is rightfully regarded as one of Europe's finest midfielders.

Cole Palmer breaks into Chelsea's top ten Premier League goalscorers list

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer made his way into the club's ten leading Premier League goalscorers list with his strike against Liverpool. The 22-year-old scored a stoppage time penalty to help the Blues claim a 3-1 win over the Reds, ending his 18-game goal drought.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Palmer's goal at Stamford Bridge was his 15th in the league this season and his 37th in the 67 league games since joining the club. He went level with Willian, who managed 37 goals in 234 league appearances for the Blues.

With games against Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest still to come, Cole Palmer will hope to rise higher in the list. He is just one goal behind Nicholas Anelka in ninth and four behind John Terry in eighth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More