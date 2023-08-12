"When he’s happy, he does things differently" - Lionel Messi lauded by national team manager Lionel Scaloni ahead of Inter Miami game

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on Lionel Messi as he prepared to watch him in action for Inter Miami.

Scaloni attended the Herons' clash with Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 12). The 2022 FIFA World Cup winning manager visited DRV PNK Stadium to get a close look at his captain Messi who has made a scintillating start to life in the MLS.

Lionel Messi has bagged seven goals in just four games for Inter Miami and has taken his excellent World Cup form with him to the United States. Scaloni has claimed that the legendary attacker's rich vein of form stems from his happiness at Miami. He said (via ESPN):

“I’m here to watch Leo with my family. I see him very happy here, and when he’s happy, he does things differently compared to everyone.”

The 36-year-old has stolen all the headlines in the USA since making the move to the Herons. His heroics have helped propel the MLS franchise co-owned by David Beckham into the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. His side have won every game since his arrival, a stark contrast to their woeful form beforehand.

It was much of the same from Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup last year. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games as Argentina won their third World Cup trophy.

Scaloni on Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates admiration of him

Messi is adored by his Argentina teammates.

Scaloni shed light on how Lionel Messi is perceived by his Argentina teammates following his epic 2022 FIFA World Cup performance. He told the media that his Abiceleste compatriots would give up their lives for him (via Roy Nemer):

"That they see Leo (Messi) as the best player in history, the way they see him. ... They would give up their lives for him. That's a different kind of chemistry. In football, that counts a lot."

Messi cemented his legacy in Qatar last year with captivating displays in the Middle East. However, his leadership qualities were also on display throughout Argentina's World Cup triumph.

The legendary forward has now put the team aspect of the game ahead of his sole performances. He alluded to this when playing down his eagerness to win yet another Ballon d'Or in October.

Inter Miami have lured not only one of the all-time greats to DRV PNK Stadium but also an individual now only concentrating on the team side of football.