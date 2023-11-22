"When he’s not on the pitch, we miss him" - Manchester United's Harry Maguire lauds England teammate as the 'best' player in his position

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has hailed his England teammate and namesake Harry Kane as the best striker in the game.

Kane, 30, has hit the ground running since moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer. In 15 games across competitions, he has amassed an impressive tally of 21 goals and seven assists.

That includes 17 goals and five assists in 11 games in the Bundesliga, where Bayern are two points off surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen, having won nine of their 11 outings.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maguire called Kane the best in the world and that England miss him when he's not on the pitch:

"For me, he’s the best striker in the world. When he’s not on the pitch, we miss him. He’s our captain. He's our leader, and he has been since I’ve been here. He’s an important player, of course. He’s our goalscorer."

The Manchester United defender added:

"He’s proved it now for eight or ten years — however long he’s played at Spurs. He’s now gone to Bayern and is doing what he does: scoring goals. He’s a magnificent person, a big leader as well.

"I knew when he went to Germany, any club which signed him in the summer, he would score goals, that’s what he does: he scores goals"

How has Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's international teammate Harry Kane fared for England?

Harry Kane

Like Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has said, Harry Kane is indeed one of the game's most prolific goalscorers. The Bayern Munich hitman has scored goals galore in club and international football.

Having scored a record 280 goals for his former side Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has also mustered up a record tally of goals for England. The Euro 2020 finalist has netted 62 times in 89 games for The Three Lions.

That includes nine goals in as many games in England's successful UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth Southgate's side went unbeaten, winning seven of their nine games to book their place in next summer's finals in Germany.