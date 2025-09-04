“When I came to Chelsea I was a little bit scared about how he was going to react” - Joao Pedro reveals what he told Blues star after Brighton switch

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has revealed the details of his first conversation with Blues teammate Cole Palmer after he joined them this summer. The Brazil international has been a hit since moving to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion for up to £60 million earlier this summer.

Pedro spoke with Standard Sport about his initial concern of how Palmer would receive him, seeing as the Englishman is the club's biggest star. He revealed that he approached the former Manchester City Star after his transfer and pointed out that he came to the club to help him.

“Cole is a superstar. When I came to Chelsea I was a little bit scared about how he was going to react, because I was the main guy at Brighton. I knew Chelsea would be different. I said: ‘Cole, I’m here to help you’. He knows I can help him, and I know he can help me. We have a good chemistry on the pitch; I think he feels the same. Together, we can win more titles for Chelsea.”

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer could have been teammates under very different circumstances, with the Englishman having been linked with a loan move to Brighton from Manchester City in 2023. Pedro joined the Seagulls in the same summer, while Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge permanently a few weeks later.

Enzo Maresca's side turned to Joao Pedro, who had been keenly courted by Newcastle United, to add more firepower to their squad during the FIFA Club World Cup. The 23-year-old obliged, scoring three times, including once in the final, as the Blues emerged as the champions of the world in the USA.

Cole Palmer scored twice in the final and assisted Pedro's goal, as well. The attacking midfielder suffered a groin injury and has played only once this season for the Blues. In his absence, Pedro has taken up the mantle as the team's star, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the two games missed by Palmer.

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award after impressing with the Blues. The former Watford star has been named as one of the eight nominees for the award for August.

Pedro, who was voted as Chelsea's Player of the Month, has received a nomination for the Premier League award alongside Antoine Semenyo, Hugo Ekitike, and Erling Haaland. Riccardo Calafiori, Jack Grealish, Marc Guehi, and Dominik Szoboszlai were the other players nominated for the award.

Joao Pedro has been in fine form for the Blues, scoring five goals in his first five starts for the club. His goals and assists have helped his side reach second place in the league, only behind Liverpool, who have won all three games this term.

