"When I die, I will have a lot of time to lay down and rest" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shares response to request from Ruben Amorim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed the details of a conversation that transpired between him and coach Ruben Amorim over his game time. The Portuguese midfielder was front and centre for his side as they claimed a 3-0 win over Athletic Club in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.
In what is set to be the worst season from a Manchester United perspective in Premier League history, Bruno Fernandes has been a shining light. The 30-year-old has managed to churn out consistent performances and appears to be leading his team yet another trophy.
Fernandes spoke with the press after his display at San Mames, pointing out that he is aware of calls for him to take a rest. The Portugal international revealed that he does not need any rest and will continue to play, as he will have enough time on his hands to rest after his passing.
“The manager and physio say that I need to relax and rest, but I say no. When I die, I will have a lot of time to lay down and rest”.
Bruno Fernandes has played 4,491 minutes for Manchester United this season, playing in 12 of 13 Europa League games for his side. The game he missed was due to a suspension for a red card back in October. In domestic football, he has missed just one of his side's games this season, starting 38 times and coming on as a substitute twice.
Fernandes has found the net 19 times this season, with 18 assists to his name, as well. The Portugal international has scored a total of 27 goals in his career in the Europa League, with 18 assists in the competition making him the player with the most goal contributions in the competition's history.
Manchester United overcome Athletic Club in comfortable win
Manchester United took one step closer to a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after a 3-0 win over Athletic Club. The Red Devils were comfortable winners in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg away from home, handing themselves a significant advantage.
Casemiro opened the scoring for Ruben Amorim's side with a header from close range after Manuel Ugarte sent the ball across the face of goal on 30 minutes. The Red Devils doubled their advantage from the spot four minutes later after Rasmus Hojlund was fouled by Daniel Vivian, with the defender receiving a red card. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and scored from 12 yards to put his side in control.
Fernandes added a third goal on the stroke of halftime, finishing calmly from inside the box after a flick from Ugarte set him free. The Red Devils held off attempts from their hosts to fight back, heading back to Manchester with a comfortable advantage.