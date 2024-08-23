“When I was in Madrid I couldn’t say that” - Former Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez suggests he coached a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez has claimed he coached a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo in his managerial career. The Spaniard, who was in charge of Liverpool between 2004 and 2010, named Steven Gerrard the best player he managed.

Gerrard spent almost the entirety of his illustrious career at his boyhood club Liverpool before spending the final year of his career at LA Galaxy. The midfield great captained both the Reds and England for a long time and etched his name as one of the best players in the modern era.

The now Al-Ettifaq manager played most games in his career under Benitez, who got the most out of the all-round midfielder. He played 292 games under the Spaniard, scoring 104 times and providing 73 assists.

Speaking to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap, Benitez claimed Gerrard is the best player he has ever managed. In a masked reference to Cristiano Ronaldo, he claimed he could not say it earlier because he managed Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool manager was quoted as saying by talkSPORT:

“It’s not about trust. Stevie is the best player that I have ever coached. Because when I was in Madrid I couldn’t say that! But now I can say that. It’s very clear. He had everything.”

Benitez hailed Gerrard for his exceptional energy and ability to contribute in every department on the pitch. However, the former Real Madrid manager highlighted that the Englishman was not the most tactically astute footballer.

“What was missing was the tactical knowledge a foreign player has because they play in this position. He was so good, he had so much energy that he could get into the box, go as a full-back, do whatever he wanted to do, but he needed to understand the position,” he added.

Benitez managed several great players during his long managerial career such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema. However, Gerrard holds a special place in the Spaniard's heart.

Gerrard won nine trophies at Liverpool but never got his hands on the Premier League title. He made 710 appearances for the Reds scoring 186 goals and producing 155 assists.

Al-Nassr defender could leave if Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos joins: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate at Real Madrid Sergio Ramos could reportedly reunite with the Portuguese great at Al-Nassr. The much-decorated defender has been without a club since leaving Sevilla in the summer after his contract expiry.

Ramos spent 16 years of his glorious career on the books of Real Madrid and captained the club for a long time. As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 38-year-old could join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer.

However, the report also claims that Ramos' arrival could facilitate an exit for his compatriot Aymeric Laporte. The former Manchester City defender has been linked with a return to Athletic Bilbao.

