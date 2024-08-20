Al-Nassr star could leave if Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos joins club - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos could reportedly arrive at the Portuguese's current club, Al-Nassr. Ramos has been a free agent since running out his Sevilla contract last season.

The 38-year-old is one of the best goal-scoring centre-backs in the game's history. Ramos is one of Los Blancos' two defenders with over 100 goals for the club, having spent 16 successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Fichajes (via Somos Fanaticos), Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is close to arriving at Athletic Bilbao. It's said that a signing of a foreigner like Ramos would facilitate Laporte's exit.

However, the Spaniard is contracted to Mrsool Park in 2025, so his departure might not be a straightforward affair. A Los Blancos target, Laporte has seen his chances of joining Madrid diminish due to Al-Alami's financial demands for its defender.

It's pertinent to note that the arrival of a foreign player like Ramos could lead to Laporte's departure due to 'regulatory' reasons. However, Ramos' next destination remains up for speculation.

The legendary Spaniard played two seasons at PSG after leaving Los Blancos in the summer of 2021 and spent the last campaign at his former club Sevilla before leaving them this summer.

How Sergio Ramos and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared together at Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo spent a hugely successful near decade-long stint at Real Madrid. The duo came together when Ronaldo joined Ramos at the Bernabeu from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

In 339 games across competitions - with the duo together on the field at the same time - Ramos and Ronaldo registered 15 joint goal contributions, with Ronaldo scoring 12 of them and Ramos three.

The duo enjoyed spectacular success together at the capital club, winning two La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles - with three of them coming on the trot, an unprecedented feat.

Ramos and Ronaldo notably scored as Carlo Ancelotti's side ended their long-awaited wait for their La Decima title in the UEFA Champions League in 2014. In the final against Atletico Madrid, Diego Godin's 36th-minute header looked set to seal the win for the Rojiblancos.

However, Ramos forced extra-time with a headed equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time. There, Real Madrid exerted their dominance, with Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Ronaldo scoring to seal the win. It was the Portuguese's 17th goal of the season, a record in a single season of the competition.

