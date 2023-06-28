“When I am in that position, I will make those decisions” – Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United target at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened up about the possibility of playing together with Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos at Old Trafford.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet Sport TV last month, the 28-year-old claimed that Ramos has all the talent to star in the Premier League.

He said:

“Here, the best players will always be valued, be it Gonçalo or someone else. I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say in the Premier League, I also mean Manchester United.

“I think he could become a great reference in years to come. But it is still not in my hands, it is up to the sporting director. When I am in that position, I will make those decisions.”

He went on to talk about Ramos' skills and how they could translate to the Premier League. He said:

“I think Gonçalo has all the conditions to play in the Premier League. He plays with a lot of intensity, he presses very well and is really good inside the penalty area. He is strong. Obviously, he is still very young and will improve a lot.

“If he continues to work as he has worked so far, I believe he has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world. He is already close to that level, but he still needs to go to a more competitive league and prove himself. He will go there, something I believe he has all the capabilities to do.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, should they feel that the price tag for the 29-year-old is too steep, they could consider a move for the Benfica man.

Manchester United closing in on deal for Serie A star - Reports

Andre Onana could be on the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to complete a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs are looking to enter into negotiations quickly and an agreement could be reached in 48 hours.

This comes after a reported meeting between United's director of football operations David Harrison and Inter sporting director Piero Auslio.

Manchester United are looking to bring a new goalkeeper in with uncertainty over David de Gea's future. Recent reports suggest that the Spaniard initially agreed on a deal that would drastically reduce his £375,000 salary before the team pulled out on the deal.

