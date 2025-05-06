"When I saw it, I couldn't believe it"- Raphinha speaks on 'iconic' video of his reaction against Xavi; accuses ex-Barcelona coach of not trusting him

Barcelona superstar Raphinha revealed that his substitution in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United in February 2023 led to his viral outburst against Xavi's decision. The Brazilian also disclosed that Xavi never believed in him and always substituted him without evaluating his impact on the pitch.
In a recent interview, Raphinha spoke about his outburst and challenges under Xavi's reign as Barcelona's boss. He said (via Barca Universal):
"When there was someone else who could play in my position, Xavi would put him on without thinking. There's an iconic video where I exploded when I got to the bench and hit the seat. I think it was in the game against Manchester United, where I did really well, scored a goal and gave an assist. I think it was 2-2 and he changed me. I had just created a very clear chance. I felt comfortable and I was playing very well. And the first change was me. When I saw it, I couldn't believe it."
The Brazilian added:
"I felt that Xavi and his staff didn't trust me enough. Sometimes I did everything in 60 minutes, but then I was subbed off. I tried to fix my situation, I talked to him a lot, but there was no change. He had his own way of thinking".
In his first two seasons at the Camp Nou, Raphinha couldn't impact the attack as widely expected. This could be connected to his situation with Xavi, which might have affected him mentally.
However, the Brazilian has been lethal under Hansi Flick's management in recent stints. Raphinha has contributed 31 goals and 25 assists in 51 appearances this season, as opposed to 10 goals and 13 assists in 37 games in Xavi's final season.
This indicates a progressive transformation that has arguably put him in a solid position in the race for the Ballon d’Or.
"I give myself 7.5 out of 10 this season." - Raphinha on his performance at Barcelona this season
Barcelona's left-winger has revealed that he would give himself a 7.5/10 rating in the current season. The former Leeds United forward his rating could change at the end of the campaign.
Raphinha was asked by the host to rate his performance this season in a recent interview. He said (via Barca Universal):
"I give myself 7.5 out of 10 this season. But the season isn't over yet, so I don't like the final verdict now."
The Brazilian has arguably been the most influential due to his decent blend of finishing and creativity among Barca's front three attackers. His intuition will be heavily needed when Barca takes on Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal tonight (May 6).
The first leg of the semi-finals, which was played in Barcelona, ended 3-3 as neither side refused to back down.