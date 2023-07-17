“When I see him, I’m like ‘You can go man’” – Jorginho names Arsenal teammate he’s scared of facing in training

Jorginho has named Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes as the player he is scared to face in training.

The Italian midfielder joined the Emirates in January from Arsenal in a £12 million deal. He has since made 16 appearances across competitions for his new club but failed to help them win the Premier League title last season.

Jorginho was recently asked a series of questions about his Arsenal teammates for a video on the Premier League's official YouTube account. He was asked which player he would choose from Granit Xhaka, William Saliba and Gabriel to make a last-ditch tackle for his team.

Xhaka has, of course, joined Bayer Leverkusen permanently this summer. Replying to the aforementioned question, the former Napoli midfielder said (h/t SportBible):

"I would go for Gabi [Gabriel Magalhaes]. He's a tough guy. In those tackles, he goes strong. He goes all in, he would make it for sure"

Asked if he has gone shoulder-to-shoulder with the Brazilian centre-back in training, the 31-year-old stated:

"Not a chance! When I see him, I'm like 'You can go man'."

Gabriel, 25, joined the Gunners from LOSC Lille Metropole three years ago for a fee of €26 million. He has since gone from strength to strength to become a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's side.

The Brazilian played in all 38 of his team's league games last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Declan Rice vows to give his 110% for Arsenal

Jorginho will either be partnering or vying with Declan Rice for a place in Mikel Arteta's midfield next season.

Arsenal sealed a club-record £105 million deal for the England international earlier this month from West Ham United. He has penned a five-year deal and will wear the No. 41 shirt.

Granit Xhaka's exit and Thomas Partey's potential departure left the Gunners in need of a quality defensive midfielder. Rice will be expected to take up one slot in Arteta's starting XI week in, week out.

The 24-year-old has vowed to give it his all for Arsenal. In an interview with the club's official website, he said:

"When I pull on the shirt, I’ll know what it means to play for Arsenal, because I’d have been training and it will have been drilled into me around the place. So I’m going to know straight away, as soon as you step on that pitch, it’s all go and I will give 110 per cent for this club. I want to be the best version of myself, so let’s give it a real good go."

Rice has become the north London club's third signing this summer after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.