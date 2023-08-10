"When I see it, I'll believe it" - Ex-Liverpool star in disbelief as Reds hijack £100m deal for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique is refusing to believe that the Reds have submitted an offer greater than Chelsea's for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The suggestion, however, remains that the midfielder would prefer a move to the Blues.



The Blues have been pursuing the Ecuadorian midfielder's signature since the start of the ongoing transfer window. The west London outfit have seen an £80 million bid rejected, with Brighton looking to receive £100 million for their star player.

While Chelsea are still in negotiations with Brighton, Liverpool have now reportedly entered the race to secure his services. According to The Telegraph's Matt Law, the Reds have submitted a bid that is worth more than the Blues' offer.

Enrique, however, cannot fathom the fact that the Merseyside outfit have shown a sudden interest to spend a large sum. The Reds have only spent £95 million this summer, while Chelsea have already spent more than £200.

Responding to Matt Law's article about Liverpool's bid for Caicedo, Enrique wrote on Twitter:

"When I see it I will believe it."

Caicedo, 21, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league already. The Ecuadorian international made 37 league appearances for the Seagulls during the 2022/23 campaign, recording a goal and an assist apiece. He helped the English outfit secure a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

The midfielder will certainly be an extremely beneficial reinforcement for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have lost six midfielders this summer. Jordan Henderson, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left Anfield this summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool in heated race to secure Belgian midfielder's services

The search for a midfielder continues for both English outfits. Chelsea and Liverpool are engaged in the race to sign another young midfielder, Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have been negotiating with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia for quite some time regarding a summer transfer. The Merseyside outfit have already seen three bids rejected for the Belgian international, their latest offer being £45 million.

Chelsea have now made a surprise entry into the race to secure his signature. The Blues, similar to Liverpool's aforementioned transfer strategy, have tabled an offer worth £48 million (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

However, this still falls short of Southampton's valuation of the midfielder. The Saints have labeled a £50 million price tag on the Belgian international.

It remains to be seen which of the two Premier League outfits will secure their midfield targets before the transfer window shuts.