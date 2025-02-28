"When I see a player who’s doing so well, I become a huge fan" - John Obi Mikel praises Liverpool star, believes he never gets enough credit

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has heaped praise on Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch. The former Nigeria international has insisted that the Dutchman does not get the credit he deserves.

Gravenberch has been a revelation this season following Arne Slot's arrival at the helm in the summer. The Netherlands international endured an underwhelming debut season under Jurgen Klopp but has been exceptional since being converted to a number six by Slot.

John Obi Mikel has admitted that he is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and believes that he is an underrated player. He hailed that young midfielder for how much he contributes defensively as well as while going forward with his driving runs. Speaking on his podcast, the former Chelsea midfielder said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“So because I am one, I play in my position. When I see a player who’s doing so well, I become a huge fan. And for me, Gravenberch the way he plays, not only defending, breaking up players when he has the ball, you know, he drives the ball forward, he pushes the team forward."

Mikel Added:

“For me, I like, it’s a bit like Rodri. And for me, he’s been absolutely fantastic, really. I feel like players in your position, like even when you were playing, I feel like. We never get the credit."

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer. However, the Spaniard ended up rejecting a move to Anfield, forcing Slot to rely on Gravenberch in his double pivot.

Missing out on Zubimendi has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, with Gravenberch establishing himself as one of the best midfielders this season. He has been almost ever-present in Slot's starting XI this season, making 37 appearances across competitions, producing two assists.

Ben Foster claims Liverpool star is eager for an exit

Former Manchester United and England keeper Ben Foster has claimed that Darwin Nunez is keen on leaving Liverpool. The pundit believes that the Uruguay international is not showing enough desire on the pitch as he is determined to leave Anfield.

As per reports, Nunez was subject to interest from Saudi Pro League in January and Liverpool even turned down offers for their misfiring number nine. The former Benfica star might be a wasteful finisher, but he works hard for the team, which has not been the case of late.

Foster believes that Nunez's poor work rate in recent games could be down to his desire to leave. He said, as quoted by TBR Football:

"Usually Darwin, whether he misses or scores, he works his socks off, he does it properly, he gets back and he wants to win the ball back and he's not even doing that now. That smells of a player who has already had his head turned."

Nunez has been a poor signing contrary to Liverpool's impeccable success in the transfer market over the last few years. He cost the Reds up to a reported £85 million fee with addons, making him their most expensive signing of all time.

The 25-year-old has so far scored just 39 goals and provided 22 assists in 132 appearances for the Merseyside giants. He has just six goals and five assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season.

