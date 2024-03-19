“When I speak to Edu, that’s always clear” - Gilberto Silva makes huge Arsenal claim on title race involving Liverpool and Man City

Former Brazil international Gilberto Silva has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. He believes after coming close to winning the league title last season, they can finally go all the way this term, finishing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the Gunners legend stated that it would not be easy for his former side, but they need to concentrate on the upcoming matches and forget about last season. He said:

"It won't be easy. But I do think Arsenal can win the Premier League. Last year they came so close. I was very sad for them. I know what it's like to come close to success then lose. I had it in the 2006 Champions League Final [which Arsenal lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Paris]. Arsenal has a very good team right now, and there is a hunger to win. When I speak to Edu that's always clear. So now they need a big effort because it's not going to be easy to finish above Liverpool and Manchester City."

The Gunners finished five points behind Manchester City in the league race last season despite leading the table for over 90% of the season.

Gilberto Silva makes big claims about Arsenal star

Gilberto Silva believes Declan Rice has not changed his position and is still doing everything he used to at West Ham United, contrary to claims from some pundits. He added that the Englishman was sticking to his basics well and told CaughtOffside:

"I hear a lot of pundits say the position has changed, but I'm not so sure. For me, the principles remain the same. I still view Declan as a holding midfielder who protects the back four and gives support to the guys up front. It's the same job I was asked to do. What is really important in the position is the passing. It doesn't matter how many balls you win back if you then just lose possession. So you need a vision: to know how you're going to win the ball then what you are going to do with it."

Declan Rice has played 39 matches for the Gunners since moving from West Ham United last summer. Manchester City and Bayern Munich were also interested in the midfielder but reportedly could not match the £105 million bid from the London side.