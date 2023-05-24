“When I told him about Barcelona, his eyes lit up” - Robert Lewandowski provides details of chat with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski recently gave an insight into his conversation with Lionel Messi at Laureus Sports Awards. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has recently been linked with a return to Barcelona as his contract with the French club approaches expiry.

Lewandowski revealed that he had a chat about the Catalan club with Messi and the Argentine's 'eyes lit up'. He also went on say that he hopes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to the club in the upcoming summer.

“When I told him about Barcelona, his eyes lit up,” Robert Lewandowski said (via Barca Blaugranes).

“I know what Messi means for Barcelona," he added. "When you think of Barcelona you say Messi and when you think of Messi you say Barça. I also know what value Leo would bring to our team, not only on the field but also for the whole club.”

Lewandowski further went on to explain why he would like to play alongside Lionel Messi.

“I’ve always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years, today he is more of a ’10’, a midfielder,” the former Bayern Munich star said.

Robert Lewandowski has helped Barcelona win La Liga this year, scoring 23 goals and providing six assists in the league.

Lionel Messi's father insists decision on his son's future yet to be made

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, insisted earlier this month that his son is yet to take a decision on his future. His comments came soon after reports emerged that the PSG attacker had agreed on a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

“There’s absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season,” he wrote on Instagram (via Barca Blaugranes).

“Once the season is over it will be time to analyze, see what there is and make a decision," he continued. "There are always rumors and may use Lionel’s name to gain notoriety but the truth is only we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed and there will be no time until the season is over.

“It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media that do their due diligence, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and want to turn any malicious rumour into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests. They will have to explain why they do not double-source their information… they do not want a truth to ruin their ‘news’.”

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two-year deal, which expires this summer. He will thus be a free agent, and Barcelona are interested in re-signing him. But they will have to fend off interest from the likes of Al-Hilal and Inter Miami.

