  • “When I told him he was taking the shot, I didn’t see him so happy” - Real Madrid star backed out of taking decisive 5th penalty, suggests Ancelotti

“When I told him he was taking the shot, I didn’t see him so happy” - Real Madrid star backed out of taking decisive 5th penalty, suggests Ancelotti

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 13, 2025 06:58 GMT
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Endrick wasn't too keen to take the final spot kick during the penalty shootouts against Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos clashed heads with their bitter rivals at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, March 12, in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Real Madrid's 2-1 lead in the tie from the first leg was gone as early as the first minute when Conor Gallagher found the back of the net. The tie remained at 2-2 after 120 minutes of action and the game progressed to penalties.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde converted their spot kicks, but Lucas Vazquez's shot was saved by Jan Oblak. Up stepped Antonio Rudiger to take the final penalty, which he scored, sending Los Blancos into the quarterfinals.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti revealed that he planned for Endrick to take the decisive kick, but ended up choosing the German defender instead.

"The 5th penalty taker? We weren't sure. We wanted Endrick. When I told Endrick he was taking the shot, I didn't see him so happy. So we chose Rüdiger, he's more cold," said Ancelotti.

Endrick started the game from the bench and came on in the 115th minute for Vinicius Junior. The 24-year-old, interestingly, had missed a penalty in the 70th minute that could have sealed the deal for Real Madrid in regulation time.

How many goals has Endrick scored for Real Madrid?

Endrick has been in and out of the team this season

Real Madrid signed Endrick from Palmeiras in December 2022, but the player only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer after he turned 18. The teenager, however, has struggled for first-team opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Endrick has registered six goals from 18 games across competitions but has started just four games. The Brazilian is yet to start a game in LaLiga and has been in the starting XI just once in the Champions League.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes in Ancelotti's arsenal, chances have been few and far in between for Endrick. His situation has added to speculation regarding the player's future.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are considering a loan exit for the teenager this summer. The LaLiga giants apparently want to send him and Arda Guler out on a temporary move to the Bundesliga to gain valuable first-team experience.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
हिन्दी