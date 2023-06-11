“When did I touch his other parts?” - Former actress breaks silence after being accused of groping Cristiano Ronaldo 

Fans on social media have accused former actress Wong Li Lin of groping Cristiano Ronaldo. When Ronaldo visited South East Asia recently, Li Lin was seen grabbing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by the arms during a promotional event.

Li Lin was recently quizzed about allegations of her supposedly 'groping' Ronaldo. She told Lianhe Zaobao on the matter:

“I led him at the event as I knew what he was to do next. I just held his arm. When did I touch his other parts?”

Cristiano Ronaldo visited Singapore for a promotional event for the Peter Lim scholarship. The $10 million scholarship is run by donations from athletes and philanthropists.

Li Lin was also asked about her experience of meeting the Portuguese footballer. She said:

“Ronaldo is a football legend. Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him. And so did I, that’s all. I think if most of the netizens who left messages had the chance to meet him, they would do more.”

Edwin van der Sar recently lifted the lid on having Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate

During their time together at Manchester United, Edwin van der Sar shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 167 times. They won multiple titles together, including three Premier League titles.

The legendary Dutch goalkeeper recently spoke about what it is like to have Ronaldo as a teammate. He said that despite the player often being criticized, he was a great teammate to have. Van der Sar told the High Performance podcast:

"Cristiano is a good guy. A lot of people have a really different opinion about him. But I found him funny in the dressing room. If I brought my kids, he would always play with them. I think what he did is incredible."

Much like Ronaldo, Van der Sar is considered a Manchester United legend. The Dutchman made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and kept 135 clean sheets. He won 12 trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

