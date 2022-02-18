“When I watch his teams, I learn something new” – Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Conte ahead of Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte ahead of their clash this weekend. The Cityzens host Spurs in a much-anticipated Premier League encounter tomorrow (February 19).

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on the Tottenham boss. The Spanish tactician said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I would say I don't have words. I learn a lot watching his teams, the movement. If the club rely on him 100% and his ideas, he knows. He showed in Juventus and changed many things since he arrived, at Milano, at Chelsea."

Guardiola also believes Conte should be given time at the helm if he is to help Spurs win some silverware. The Manchester City boss referred to his own start at the Etihad, stating:

"If they club rely on him 100% ,they will have success. In my first season, it was tough for results. Every manager needs time and investment to be there for many time in this country; it's more difficult than any other place in the world."

Guardiola praised Conte for his tactical nous as well, adding that the Italian left his mark on the Premier League during his stint with Chelsea. The City manager said:

"He arrived, and his impact was clear; many teams started to play five at the back. He arrived, and world football copy and paste it. He won the league fantastically well; he passed to play his system, 5-4-1 or 5-3-2. In the second season, I'm not involved, but he made his stamp in this league."

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are in contrasting form

Under normal circumstances, many would expect a clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to be a tight affair. That would only be amplified by the presence of Guardiola and Conte in the two dugouts.

However, recent form suggests this could easily end up being a comfortable victory for the runaway Premier League leaders. The Cityzens enter this game in sublime form, having won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 matches across competitions.

In fact, Manchester City haven't lost a league fixture since suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace in October last year.

Meanwhile, Tottenham come into this contest having lost their last three Premier League outings. After a fabulous start under Conte, Spurs seem to be unravelling quite quickly, and are under severe pressure. Defeat to Guardiola's Cityzens could put a massive dent in their seemingly slim hopes for a top-four finish.

However, Tottenham can take inspiration from their 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the reverse fixture. It remains one of only two league defeats the Cityzens have suffered all season.

