"When I was young" - Victor Osimhen's old comments on Barcelona resurface amid Napoli exit rumors

Victor Osimhen's old comments on Barcelona have resurfaced amid reports of a possible exit from Napoli. He called the Catalan side his favorite club because of Samuel Eto'o's time at Camp Nou.

SPORT have now brought out the old quotes amid reports that Osimhen is set to take legal action against Napoli.

He has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, who see him as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

In the old comments, Osimhen said:

"When I was young, my favorite team was Barça because of Samuel Eto'o. And it is still my favorite team."

While his agent has admitted that they are exploring legal action against Napoli for the racist video the club posted on TikTok, Italian journalist Marika Fruscio has hit out at the striker. She wants the Niegrian star to laugh at the video and not take legal action.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Your a champion but it takes humility. What's the use of deleting the photos of the team that worshiped and supported you. What's the point of flirting like this?? Even legal action for a sarcastic video?"

She added:

"An intelligent man would have laughed at it. BE THE PROFESSIONAL. HEAD DOWN AND WORK It's our fault anyway that we make these players almost gods... JUST THE SHIRT, JUST THE SHIRT."

Napoli have stopped short of apologizing to Osimhen for the TikTok video and instead claimed that they did not want to mock or offend their prized asset.

Victor Osimhen was advised to join Barcelona

Former Barcelona defender Gbenga Okunowo spoke to AllNigreaSoccer in 2020, when Victor Osimhen was set to choose his next club.

The Nigerian striker was at Lille when he was looking to take the next step in his career, and the former footballer said:

"In Barcèlona all players are given chances, they will allow Osimhen adapt to their system if he is signed. I was young when I joined Barcelona but I adapted because I followed instructions. There's pressure in Barcèlona but I was able to handle it."

He added:

"Barcèlona can sign any player they want to sign, they do a lot of research before eventually signing the player. Barcèlona is a good club for Osimhen, he will play with world class players and his game will improve, so it's better than joining Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea."

Osimhen was linked with Chelsea and PSG this summer, but Napoli were demanding €200 million. Al Hilal matched the asking price, but the Serie A side refused to sell him.