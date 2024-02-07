"When your idol is Messi", "Utter perfection" - Chelsea fans salivate over Enzo Fernandez's incredible free-kick vs Aston Villa 

Chelsea fans have compared Enzo Fernandez to Lionel Messi after his mesmerizing free-kick in their 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win against Aston Villa tonight (February 7).

The Blues were 2-0 up heading into the 54th minute through goals from Conor Gallagher (11') and Nicolas Jackson (21'). Mauricio Pochettino's men were awarded a free kick after Youri Tielemans' questionable foul on Fernandez.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner stepped up and produced a moment of magic his Argentina captain would be proud of. He found the top corner with a curling effort that gave fellow countryman and Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez no chance.

Fernandez then replicated Messi's iconic celebration by taking his shirt off and displaying it to the visiting crowd at Villa Park. The Argentine playmaker took his tally for the season to six goals and one assist in 29 games across competitions.

Moussa Diaby hit back for the Villains in the 90+1st minute but Chelsea booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. They'll face EFL Championship outfit Leeds United on February 28.

Pochettino will be thrilled with tonight's performance amid a difficult period for the west Londoners. They bounced back from an embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league last Sunday (February 4).

However, Fernandez's goal is the main talking point of Chelsea's victory at Villa Park.

One fan compared it to Fernandez's Argentina teammate's strike against Liverpool in the 2018/19 season:

"That free kick from Enzo reminded us of the Messi vs. Liverpool goal. Inch perfect, curling, close to the GK fingertips. Utter perfection."

Another fan gave a similar response:

"Enzo Fernandez with a Messi-Esque free kick. When your idol is Messi you’re destined for greatness!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Fernandez's stunner:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez looks up to Lionel Messi

Enzo Fernandez (left) won the World Cup in 2022.

Fernandez's willingness to replicate his Argentina skipper should come as no surprise. The young midfielder said that he's always idolized the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and tried to learn from him. He told Chelsea's official website:

"I’ve always said Leo Messi was a player I look up to. I’ve always tried to learn from him. He’s a great person and has given me love and support within the team."

The Chelsea midfielder came up against his compatriot during the UEFA Champions League with Benfica before winning the World Cup in Qatar. He alluded to this:

"I also had to face him when I played for Benfica in the Champions League, as he played for PSG. Right after that, we became team-mates in the Argentina squad."

The 36-year-old is adored not only by La Abiceleste players but by Argentina as a nation. He's been one of football's greatest-ever players, bagging 721 goals and 344 assists in 889 club games.

The Inter Miami superstar enjoyed massive success with Barcelona where he won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. He is the Blaugrana's all-time top goalscorer 672 goals in 778 games.