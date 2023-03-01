When does Kylian Mbappe's contract expire? Fresh details emerge on PSG superstar's deal amid rumours of a summer transfer 

Kylian Mbappe reportedly has just four months left to trigger a one-year extension clause in his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract which will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Following months of speculation about a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG in May last year. It was reported that he had put pen to paper on a new three-year deal allegedly worth around €50 million per season with a €100 million signing bonus.

French publication L'Equipe, via Marca, have now revealed that the true length of his new contract is only two years and not three, though the Frenchman holds the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Mbappe now has just four months to extend his Parisian contract till 2025 and if he fails to do so, he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from next January onwards over a free transfer at the end of the 2023-23 season.

PSG are said to be working hard to get him to extend his contract before the summer to avoid another transfer window filled with speculation about the star forward's future.

Kylian Mbappe names one Italian club he'd join in Serie A

Kylian Mbappe in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe has named AC Milan as the only club he would join if he were ever to play in Serie A. The 24-year-old told a fan after The Best FIFA Awards on Monday (February 27) that he would join the Rossoneri if he ever makes a move to Italy.

Mbappe, who was named in FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 for 2022, was asked by a fan about a potential move to Serie A, to which he replied by stating that he'd only join AC Milan if he ever moved to Italy.

The PSG star has made his love for AC Milan public several times. Most recently, he told Gazzetta dello Sport last year that he had an Italian nanny as a child and spent a lot of time with her family, who were all Milan fans.

He told Gazzetta (via Football Italia):

“My connection with Milan is special. As a child, I had an Italian nanny and I spent a lot of time with her family, all Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the ‘Rossoneri’ and watched a lot of Milan games.”

