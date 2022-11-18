“When you lift the trophy, it’s like, ‘OK, he is the best in the world’” – Mauricio Pochettino explains why Lionel Messi must win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Lionel Messi needs to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Argentina defender believes the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker needs the trophy to confirm his status as one of the best footballers ever.

For many, he is the greatest footballer to ever grace the green grass. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's ability on the ball and decision-making in the final third is arguably unmatched.

His longevity is there for all to see, with the playmaker still going strong at 35 for PSG. He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for them this campaign.

However, many don't agree with the former Barcelona forward's status as the world's best player. They often cite the lack of a World Cup trophy as part of their reasoning.

Pele won the trophy thrice with Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970).

Maradona finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy in 1986.

Messi nearly did so in 2014, only for Germany to win 1-0 via a Mario Gotze goal in extra time. For Pochettino, winning the title in Qatar will confirm the Argentina captain's status as one of football's greatest-ever players.

He told the Athletic (h/t GOAL):

"Yes it matters, because the World Cup is different. Like Maradona or Pele, you need to confirm with the trophy, which is the maximum expression of football. When you lift the trophy, it’s like, ‘OK, he is the best in the world’."

Pochettino, who traveled with Argentina to the 2002 World Cup, added:

"It is the only thing missing for Messi, to lift the World Cup, and I hope in Qatar that it happens. Because I am argentino, and of course my desire is for Argentina to win the World Cup. And to confirm Messi is one of the best, in the same place as Maradona and Pele.”

Lionel Messi stars for Argentina in friendly win before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi starred in Argentina's 5-0 international friendly against the United Arab Emirates on November 16 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

He assisted Julian Alvarez's 17th-minute goal to open the scoring against the UAE. The PSG man then got on the scoresheet himself just a minute before the half-time whistle.

La Albiceleste scored once in the second half via Joaquin Correa in the 60th minute and extended their unbeaten streak to 36 games. Surprisingly, manager Lionel Scaloni risked playing the former Barcelona man for the entire 90 minutes.

Argentina's next game will be the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

