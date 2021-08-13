When is Lionel Messi's first game for PSG?

Lionel Messi's first game for PSG could be on Saturday when the Ligue 1 giants take on Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM ET, and 2:00 PM CT in the USA, while the game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday for Indian viewers.

In one of the biggest transfers in the history of football, Lionel Messi was announced as a PSG player earlier this week. The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner even had his first training session yesterday and could be in line to make his debut for PSG on Saturday.

First steps and first training at the Ooredoo Center! ✔#PSGxMESSI pic.twitter.com/iVDnjPstdV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2021

Fans are eager to see the new 'MNM' attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain. While Mbappe has already made his first appearance for PSG in the new season last weekend, Lionel Messi and Neymar might both start on the bench this Saturday as they only started training on Thursday.

Lionel Messi eager to make his PSG debut; Sergio Ramos ruled out of Strasbourg clash

Although Lionel Messi has been on a break since Argentina's incredible Copa America 2021 triumph, PSG's new '#30' was eager to get things started at his new club.

When asked about it in his first press conference as a Paris Saint-Germain player, Messi said:

"Everyone knows that my exit from Barcelona was very hard, but I’m very happy to come here and can’t wait to start training and join my team-mates."

With Lionel Messi eager to make an impression, Pochettino might start the Argentine legend on the bench and then bring him on in the second half for his much anticipated debut.

Football fans across the world will however have to wait before watching long-time rivals Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi line up with each other. The experienced defender has been ruled out of the match because of a niggling thigh injury.

With Lionel Messi set to feature in some capacity on Saturday, all eyes will be turned towards the Parc des Princes as a new era begins for PSG.

