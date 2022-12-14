When did Lionel Messi start playing for Argentina?

Current Argentina captain Lionel Messi started playing for his country in August 2005. His debut came in an international friendly against Hungary. He came on as a substitute during the game and was sent off within a minute of coming on.

The next time Messi was shown a red card was 14 years later when he got involved in an altercation with Chile's Gary Medel.

Messi's first goal, however, came in January 2006. He scored against Croatia in a friendly match. The former Barcelona attacker also provided an assist during the game.

Naija @Naija_PR

Luka Modrić made his debut

Leo Messi scored his first goal



years later, they face off in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina vs Croatia happened in friendlyLuka Modrić made his debutLeo Messi scored his first goalyears later, they face off in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina vs Croatia happened in friendly 🇭🇷 Luka Modrić made his debut 🇦🇷 Leo Messi scored his first goal 1️⃣6️⃣ years later, they face off in the WC semis https://t.co/PvvYDNsIaJ

Croatia, meanwhile, are the latest opponent Argentina beat. The two sides met in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi scored one and assisted one goal during the game. His assist was a thing of beauty as the 35-year-old left Josko Gvardiol perplexed.

La Albiceleste are through to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will face either France or Morocco. A date with destiny awaits Lionel Messi as he could finally win the World Cup on Sunday, 18 December, in what would be the crowing moment of his extraordinary career.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been electric in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Given Lionel Messi's astronomical standards, fans are always expecting something magical from the Argentina captain. He has delivered, if not exceeded, those during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists during the tournament so far. He is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot along with Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) No. 30 is also a strong contender to win the Golden Ball.

B/R Football @brfootball



LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP TIME FOR REDEMPTION.LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP TIME FOR REDEMPTION.LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/J9PcmKXbwW

Messi is shining and the Argentines are dreaming. Messi has won everything in his career, barring the FIFA World Cup. That could change if La Albiceleste can win their next game.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 3396 votes