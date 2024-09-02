“When you make such mistakes, they’ll kill you” - Erik ten Hag reacts after Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opened up after his team's 3-0 home loss to Liverpool in their third Premier League game of the season on Sunday (September 1) at Old Trafford.

Liverpool took the lead through Luis Díaz in the 35th minute before the Colombian winger doubled the score within seven minutes. Mohamed Salah - who assisted both goals - netted the third 11 minutes after the break.

Manchester United received four yellow cards in the match and made multiple errors in possession. Ten Hag told beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr about what went wrong for his side:

"I think start I think was OK despite our one big chance was disallowed goal, and we are wrong in the organisation. But then we came in the game, and we improved.

"But then we make a big mistake. And I have to say they had so clinical great finishes, and I think all the three goals are great finishes from Liverpool, I have to say so."

Ten Hag talked about the goals conceded (0:55):

"It's difficult because when you say individual errors. When you make them like this and you know against Liverpool, they are very good in the turnovers, and I think the structures were right in this moment, especially the first goal, the second goal as well; third goal, you can debate. I think we were not so right over the left side and the rest defence. But the first two goals, you can't change."

"When you make such mistakes against a good team like Liverpool, they will kill you, and I think all over they took the chances very clinical. So they serve in for them," added Ten Hag.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League with three points from three matches.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds about his coaching style

After the loss to Liverpool, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag was asked if his coaching is to blame for the side's recent performances.

The Red Devils have lost three of their opening four games across competitions this season. The Dutch manager replied (via FabrizioRomano):

"Are you sure? I don’t think so. … or you wouldn’t win trophies like we did and to beat big opponents. I’m sorry for you. After Manchester City, we won the most trophies. I’m sorry for you."

The Manchester United boss expresed confidence in his squad, highlighting their trophy wins:

"In the two years, we took two trophies. At the end of the season, you will see where we are. I know where we will be at the end of the season. We will go for trophies."

Manchester United next take on Southampton in their next Premier League clash on September 14 at St. Mary's Stadium. They then face Barnsley in their EFL Cup opener three days later at Old Trafford.

