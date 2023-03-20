When is Manchester City vs Arsenal? Date revealed for huge clash that could define Premier League title race at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Arsenal will engage in their second and final Premier League showdown of the season on April 26 at the Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 8 pm (GMT).

Mikel Arteta's side are atop the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over City. Pep Guardiola's team, however, do have a game in hand.

City beat the Gunners 3-1 when the two top teams locked horns at the Emirates in February. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Arsenal have bounced back from the loss remarkably well, winning all six of their subsequent Premier League games.

The clash at the Etihad next month is expected to have massive implications for the season. Both teams will have only five games left in the league after their clash, thus, any advantage gained could prove to be critical in the title race.

Manchester City star fired warning amid closely contested Premier League title race against Arsenal

Manchester City defeated Burnley 6-0 in their FA Cup clash this weekend. Arsenal, meanwhile, thumped Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in the Premier League.

City defender Rico Lewis recently spoke about his team's impressive form in recent weeks. The right-back said after their showdown with Burnley (via Manchester World):

“It definitely sends a message out to everyone else that we are a threat at both ends. We’re not going to concede easily - it’s going to take a lot to score and also, we are going to create a lot of chances. For other teams it’s tough to watch but for us it’s a good message to send out to everyone else.”

City entered the clash against Burnley on the back of a 7-0 thumping of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. However, they failed to get off to a good start during the opening half hour.

Lewis said:

"It’s tough to go from that big high [in midweek] to then focus again, The team in the dressing room is so professional and they’ve done it year in, year out, so for them it’s quite simple. I’ve just got to follow what they do."

City will return to action on April 1 following the international break and will face Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.

Poll : 0 votes