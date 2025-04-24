When Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand named 2 players who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or but never won it

Manchester United icon and former defender Rio Ferdinand had named two players who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or back in 2024. Speaking in his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the 46-year-old named Robert Lewandowski and Thierry Henry as the two players.

During his illustrious career, Ferdinand shared the dressing room with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo spent six years between 2003 to 2009 at Manchester United. Ronaldo also won the first of his five accolades during his time with the Red Devils.

Ferdinand believes there are two players who deserved to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award but never got the honor. The first name he took was of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward was in scintillating form during the 2020-21 season. He scored 41 goals in 29 matches, breaking Bayern Munich club legend Gerd Muller's 40-goal record from the 1971-72 season.

Ferdinand highlighted how the COVID pandemic was responsible for the Barcelona attacker's snub. As the world grappled with the virus, the Ballon d'Or awards were cancelled that season. The former defender said (via SportBible):

"Covid took away this man's (Lewandowski's) Ballon d'Or."

The other player whom the former Manchester United star named was Thierry Henry. The Frenchman is an Arsenal legend and during his prime, was a force to be reckoned with. Ferdinand said:

“To think you didn't win a Ballon d'Or in that time. I can only think of Thierry Henry, he's the only other player I look at and go 'he should've won a Ballon d'Or’.”

Some critics believe the 2003 Ballon d'Or should have gone to Henry over Pavel Nedved. The former striker had enjoyed a great season at Arsenal, lifting the FA Cup and also scoring 32 goals and delivering 24 assists in the Premier League.

Ballon d'Or awards won by Manchester United players

To date, only four Manchester United players have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or accolade. To most of the current generation's memory, the name which pops up is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star is also the last United player to have won the award. The first United star to win it was Denis Law in 1964. Two years later, Sir Bobby Charlton got his name etched in the award's history, defeating Portuguese legend Eusebio to the gong.

The third award was won by United great George Best. He defeated his own teammate Bobby Charlton to take home the prize in 1968.

Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best have also been named the 'Holy Trinity' of Manchester United, and have a statue outside Old Trafford.

