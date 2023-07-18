When NBA MVP who supports Real Madrid hailed Lionel Messi as ‘GOAT’ of football

Philadelphia 76ers power forward and NBA's current MVP Joel Embiid is a fan of both Lionel Messi and Real Madrid.

Two years ago, he claimed Lionel Messi to be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in football. Messi played the majority of his football for Barcelona in Europe, a club who are arch-nemesis with Real Madrid.

In a recent interview with USA media personality Maverick Carter, Embiid, a Messi fan, claimed that he supports Real Madrid in football. It will surely divide opinions among fans to have an NBA superstar who supports both Messi and Madrid at the same time.

Carter asked (via Essentially Sports):

“Who do you support in soccer?”

Embiid replied:

“Real Madrid.”

Messi, 36, is a hot topic in the United States of America after he recently signed for MLS side Inter Miami. He joins the US-based club after his contract at Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain expired on June 30. He registered 21 goals and 20 assists for the French club in 41 games last season.

Messi also finally captured the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy last year. He helped Argentina win the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar, beating Kylian Mbappe's France in a penalty shootout in the final.

Messi ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning his second Golden Ball at the prestigious tournament and becoming the only player ever to achieve this feat.

After 19 long years in European top-flight football, Messi will now ply his trade in the MLS.

Messi excited to start his career at Inter Miami

Signing Lionel Messi is a statement move for US football. The country excels in the sport in the women's division with the men's team also growing at a steady rate. Bringing in a world champion like Messi will only increase the stature of the game in the country.

As for Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner too is excited to play in the MLS.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Messi is expected to make his club debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 21 in a pre-season friendly.