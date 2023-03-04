"When the opponent doesn't respect him, it's like that" - Argentina star says he 'loved' Lionel Messi's anger against the Netherlands

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez recently spoke about Lionel Messi's anger against the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. Messi was animated during the match and even performed an angry celebration in front of Dutch manager Louis van Gaal after finding the back of the net.

The 35-year-old had a spectacular match and produced a beautiful assist for Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute.

Martinez has now revealed that he enjoyed watching the angry version of Messi in action. Speaking to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, the Manchester United defender said:

“I had never seen Messi like this. I loved it, he grabbed the ball and they couldn't stop him. I liked Leo’s version of anger against the Netherlands. Leo always respects opponents, but when the opponent doesn't respect him, it’s like that.”

While La Albiceleste were ahead by two goals against the Dutch, a late brace from Martinez's Manchester United teammate Wout Weghorst completed a stunning comeback for Louis van Gaal's team.

Lionel Messi and Co. eventually won the match via penalties. Emiliano Martinez brilliantly denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot to seal the win for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Robert Pires claimed Lionel Messi is allowing Kylian Mbappe to be PSG's main star

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's most efficient attacker this season, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists in 29 matches. Former French international Robert Pires believes Lionel Messi is letting the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner flourish.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Pires said:

“From the outside, I have the impression that everyone has evolved and changed their attitude in contact with the other, Kylian has become more selfless in the game. And having been the king of Barcelona, Messi gives the impression of having accepted Kylian as the boss of the pitch in Paris and put himself at his service. It’s a mark of intelligence and humility since that’s what makes them win.”

Messi has been in fine form for PSG this season as well. The Argentine has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches so far this campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes