“When his peers are partying, he’s on the grass” - Personal coach of Arsenal summer signing compares his mentality to Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal new signing Noni Madueke's personal coach has compared the Englishman's mentality to Cristiano Ronaldo. He claims that the winger is training as much as possible, instead of partying.
Speaking to The Sun, Isaksson-Hurst said that he needs to force the Arsenal star to take a day off as he pushes to work hard in training. The personal coach added that he has started working with the winger this summer, and did not want to comment on the Englishman's time at Chelsea. He said:
"The big misconception about Noni is his mentality. He’s like a mentality monster. In terms of mentality, I would liken that to Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s so focused and driven in terms of wanting to be the best and wanting to improve. We’ve been away in Marbella for five or six days. I’ve had to force him to have a day off and take a rest in between."
"He wants to work, he wants to do more, he wants to do the extras. When his peers are partying around the beach clubs in Marbella, he’s on the grass, training with me every day. I can only comment on what I see when he trains with me. I haven’t seen him when he’s with Chelsea, but when he’s been with me, he’s switched on, he works hard, he’s on it.”
Saul Isaksson-Hurst also spoke about the criticism from the Gunners and added that it did not bother Madueke. He said:
“That’s water off a duck’s back. He takes that on board and it’s part of the game. That is not going to faze him and he wants to be a success there. Arsenal fans will come to love him, I’m sure. It’s close to the family home so he’s settled. Arsenal’s a massive club and Noni wants to be one of the best players in the world.”
Arsenal signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea in the summer for a reported £52 million fee. The winger left the Blues after their semifinal win in the FIFA Club World Cup and opted to head for the medical before the final against PSG.
Arsenal star admits he grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo
Noni Madueke spoke to The Sun in 2021 and admitted that he grew up as a Manchester United fan. He claimed that he used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to emulate him on the pitch. He said:
“I have the drive to be the best. I’m the type to get angry if I am not. To be a great player, you have to have it. Cristiano Ronaldo epitomises it. I grew up a Man Utd fan and used to watch him.”
Arsenal were close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 before Manchester United swooped in to sign him from Sporting CP.