"When we don't play you can see it" - Real Madrid player Toni Kroos makes bold claim about playing alongside veteran star

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken about his partnership with teammate Luka Modric. He made the comments after the highly experienced duo helped Los Blancos clinch the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend in Morocco.

Real Madrid secured a thrilling 5-3 final win against Saudi Arabian club side Al Hilal to win their fifth world title. Goals from Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde in the 13th and 18th minutes respectively saw Los Blancos head into the break with a 2-1 lead.

French striker Karim Benzema restored Madrid's two-goal lead in the 58th minute before Valverde and Vinicius both grabbed their second of the night.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti didn't take any chances, as he opted for a strong starting XI for the final. Modric and Kroos were paired in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Speaking after the game, Kroos revealed that there is always a huge difference in Real Madrid's performance when he and Modric don't play in midfield. He said:

"Kroos and Modrić can't play together? I have no doubt we can still play together. When we don't play you can see it, it's another football. Maybe we win, but it's different."

The highly experienced duo are widely regarded among the best midfielders in world football. Both players have combined to help deliver more than a handful of trophies for Los Blancos over the years.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣 Toni Kroos: "Kroos and Modrić can't play together? I have no doubt we can still play together. When we don't play you can see it, it's another football. Maybe we win, but it's different." @elchiringuitotv 🗣 Toni Kroos: "Kroos and Modrić can't play together? I have no doubt we can still play together. When we don't play you can see it, it's another football. Maybe we win, but it's different." @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/7fcOL4qhbD

Kroos has played a combined total of 395 games for Los Blancos while scoring 27 goals and providing 87 assists in all competitions. Modric, on the other hand, has played more games for Real Madrid than the German midfielder (465) while scoring 36 goals and registering 74 assists.

It's left to be seen whether the highly experienced midfield partnership between Kroos and Modric will continue beyond the ongoing 2022-23 football season.

Both players are currently in the final months of their respective contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu and could possibly leave for free this summer.

Toni Kroos drops hint about his future at Real Madrid

The German midfielder is currently among a couple of first-team Los Blancos stars whose contracts will expire at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking about his future, Kroos revealed that he is yet to make a decision on what to do next season. In his words, as seen in Goal, he said,

"Yes, I’m still thinking about what to do next season, I'll say I'm in touch with the club. My experience tells me that it’s best to discuss these things in private, if something officially happens I’m sure you will find out."

He continued:

"There are many factors involved and I have to be honest about it. It won’t take long, but right now I have not made my decision, but we’re calm because neither the club nor myself will do any silly stuff. I’m really calm about it.”

Poll : 0 votes