“When you play against him, you don’t realise how quick and strong he is” - Arsenal star Ben White heaps praise on underrated Liverpool ace

Arsenal's Ben White has raved about Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota, hailing the Portugal international's quality. Speaking to Sky Sports, White opened up on the most difficult opponents he has faced.

The usual names of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford also came up. White offered praise for Jota as well, praising the attacker's speed, strength and technical ability (via SportBIBLE):

"When you play against him, you don't realise how quick and strong he is. He's obviously technically good as well."

White also said that Salah usually operates on the right-hand side of Liverpool's attack, so he doesn't face the right-back, the position White plays in.

Jota, meanwhile, has been a key player for Liverpool since his 2020 arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has scored 57 goals and provided 19 assists in 146 appearances for the Merseysiders. This season, the 27-year-old has scored once in one appearance. He opened the scoring in the 2-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Jota boasts an impressive record against White, who also came up once against Jota during his Brighton & Hove Albion stint. Jota has won four of his nine games against White, drawing three and losing two.

Ben White says Arsenal have to be 'perfect' to win the Premier League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City

The Premier League was a three-way race last season for the major part. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City were neck and neck, but the Cityzens eventually triumphed.

The Gunners have finished second in consecutive seasons, both times behind City. Ben White has said that his team need to be flawless to win the title (via the Gunners' media):

"We have got to to continue to do what we've been doing and reach higher levels as a team. If we play the way we can, we can beat anyone. Perfect is probably what it takes to win the Premier League. We're capable of doing that."

Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are once again among title contenders this season. All three teams won their opening league games of the season. The Gunners play Aston Villa at VIlla Park next, on Saturday, August 24.

