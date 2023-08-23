“When you play with Messi attacking, you are going to get chances” – Lionel Messi impact hailed by Inter Miami star

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has heaped praise on new signing Lionel Messi, saying that any team with the Argentinian in attack will always create chances.

Messi, 36, arrived at the MLS side this summer on a free transfer following a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain and has hit the ground running.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored in all seven games as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, beating Nashville SC in the final on penalties.

The 28-year-old Taylor was also a key performer for the Herons, playing in all seven games in their triumphant campaign. He bagged four goals and three assists but was comfortably overshadowed by Messi, who finished with 10 goals and an assist.

On the Offside With Taylor Twellman podcast (via Essentially Sports), the Norwegian opened up about the impact of Lionel Messi on Miami's fortunes, especially in attack:

“I mean, I wouldn’t say I am a breakout star or anything. I honestly think we improved as a team because of the new signings so much that they bring the best out of everyone."

He added:

"I have side before; I have been an attacking player. When you play with Messi attacking, you are going to get chances; you just have to take them away. I happen to take some of my chances away, some of them not."

What Tata Martino said about Lionel Messi's workload after Leagues Cup win

Tata Martino

Tata Martino has etched his name into Inter Miami's history books by leading the five-year-old team to their first trophy.

Clearly, the former Barcelona boss has been boosted by the arrival of one player, Lionel Messi, who played under the Argentine at the Camp Nou. The former PSG man has played seven games in less than a month, starting in all but one of them.

Despite their Leagues Cup triumph, there's little time for the Herons to rest, as they have a US Open Cup semifinal at Cincinnati on Wednesday (August 24). Despite the short turnaround, Martino said that he's not looking to rest Messi just yet.

He said (as per GOAL) ahead of the US Open Cup game:

"That is a conversation we had a few days ago, that he should rest, and recover every 3-4 days, clearly Wednesday will not be that day, but you all know how he is, he likes to play. So, as long as he doesn’t mention anything, he will keep on playing."

Lionel Messi, clearly enjoying life in Miami, will look to continue his purple patch. Cincinnati have been suitably warned.