"When you play with a player like him you know you can go to war" – William Gallas salutes Chelsea star

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has heaped praise on Antonio Rudiger, describing him as a warrior in the Blues backline. Gallas believes the Germany international is ready to challenge Virgil van Dijk for the tag of the best defender in the Premier League.

Rudiger's career at Stamford Bridge has been full of ups and downs. But he has taken his game to a new level since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The former AS Roma star has been the club's best defender over the past few months and has been rewarded with a new contract offer.

Speaking to GentingBet, Gallas lauded Rudiger for developing his game under Tuchel and cementing his spot in the side.

"Last season he had a great season with Chelsea. He played very, very well. He was very strong. He has to thank Tuchel. Since Tuchel has been managing Chelsea we've seen a new Rudiger," Gallas said. "When you play with a player like him you know you can go to war. With his performances, they won the Champions League. You know that this guy is going to give everything for the shirt he's wearing. He's unbelievable. He's a warrior."

"And they've started this season very well. If he's consistent I'm sure he will be at the same level as van Dijk. When Tuchel arrived, everything changed for him. Maybe he gave up a little bit when he was on the bench. I prefer to see the players who are fighting for the position."

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger confirms no talks with other clubs

Chelsea are looking to tie down Antonio Rudiger to a new contract, but the defender has not yet put pen to paper. The German did, however, confirm that he has not spoken to other clubs despite rumors of interest from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career. I haven't spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he said.

League leaders Chelsea take on champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, a game Thomas Tuchel has described as a 'six-pointer'.

Edited by Arvind Sriram