"When you play that type of a player" - Hugo Lloris highlights what France must do to stop Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the final

Hugo Lloris has told his France teammates to accord special focus to Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Argentina on December 18.

La Albiceleste have won two FIFA World Cups but haven't had any luck winning the competition since 1986. Handing Messi his first World Cup title has become the nation's mission in the last couple of editions.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won every trophy under the sun except for the biggest trophy in international football. He came close to doing so in 2014, but his team fell at the last hurdle against Germany.

Four years later, they were knocked out 4-3 at the hands of Les Bleus in the last 16. They now have an opportunity to redeem themselves against France in arguably the most important match in the sport.

Lionel Messi has been the star of the show for manager Lionel Scaloni's side, scoring five goals and assisting thrice in six games. The 35-year-old, who is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, will be the man to watch.

Lloris thinks the same. Speaking ahead of the final, the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said (h/t the Hindu):

"I believe the event is too massive to focus on one player. It’s a final between two big nations but when you play that type of a player [Messi], you need special focus. But Argentina is a tough team with a young generation of player who are dedicated to Leo Messi."

He continued:

"Argentina is a very well organised side; they are strong defensively and are very aggressive on the press and they are great on the break when they have the ball. Over the years they have produced great players, like [Diego] Maradona and now Messi."

France manager knows Lionel Messi context behind FIFA World Cup final vs Argentina

France manager Didier Deschamps knows the importance this particular final could carry. It could be Lionel Messi's last match in the competition.

The Argentine, who plays in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has a global fanbase, including in France. Deschamps is aware of the fan-following the former Barcelona forward has.

Speaking before the World Cup final, the French tactician said, via the aforementioned source:

"We need to be focussed and composed, but a World cup final has a whole context behind it and objective is to come with the title, I know Argentina, the world and even a few in France would want Messi to win, but we will try to achieve our objective."

