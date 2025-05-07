"When he played here, he was a different footballer" - Alejandro Garnacho on potentially breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United record

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has opened up on potentially breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records at the club. The Argentine forward scored in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4.
In the process, Garnacho registered his 24th Premier League goal contribution for the English giants. Interestingly, he is now one goal or assist away from equaling CR7's record of 25 league goal involvements for Manchester United before turning 21.
The Argentine doesn't turn 21 until July, so he has three games left this season to touch or surpass the Portuguese superstar. However, Garnacho insists that he is not focused on the number at the moment.
Speaking to the press, as cited by the club's website, the youngster also added that he is working hard to improve himself.
“I’m not focused on the numbers. I think when Cristiano played here, he was a different footballer, [they were] a different type of games. I just try to help the team and try to win games," said Garnacho.
He continued:
“Obviously, yeah, on missed chances and things like this, we are training really hard, me, Rasmus [Hojlund] and all the strikers in the team, so I think we are improving and we will try to do better.”
Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo set up Alejandro Garnacho's first senior goal for Manchester United in November 2022 against Real Sociedad.
How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo initially arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2003 from Sporting as a relatively unknown youngster. At Old Trafford, the Portuguese was moulded into a world beater by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.
CR7 would spend six seasons with the Red Devils, winning multiple trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League. He registered 118 goals and 63 assists from 292 games before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.
After nine successful seasons with the LaLiga giants, and three more with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021. Unfortunately, his second stint with the Red Devils didn't live up to expectations.
CR7 failed to win a trophy, had a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag, and had his contract terminated. The Portuguese superstar left the Red Devils for the second time in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr. By then, he had managed 145 goals and 64 assists from 346 games for the club over two stints.