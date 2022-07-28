“When a player leaves La Liga, he realises that it is the best competition, and then they want to come back” – Fernando Morientes' interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer rumours

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to La Liga this summer amid uncertainties surrounding his future at Old Trafford. Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has reacted to the speculation, claiming that players often realise that the Spanish top flight is the best division after they've left.

It's no longer a secret that Ronaldo is desperate to leave United this summer as wants to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Portuguese has already asked the Red Devils to sanction his departure if a top club comes knocking, but there has been no candid interest so far.

According to Diario AS, the player's agent Jorge Mendes has already offered Ronaldo to three La Liga clubs, namely Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, nothing has developed so far, and it doesn't look like things are going in the attacker's way at the moment.

Reacting to the development, former Los Blancos forward Morientes has said that he finds it strange to see Ronaldo being linked with a La Liga return but opened the door for him to come back.

“I find it very strange, but anything can be (possible)," the Spaniard said at the 'Kick Off' Gala for the 2022-23 season (via Mundo Deportivo). “I would love for him to come, especially to have him in La Liga.

“In the end, when a player leaves La Liga, he realises that it is the best competition, and then they want to come back. I find it strange with the Atletico de Madrid shirt, but now I am in an impartial place like La Liga, and if he comes, he will be welcome.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in La Liga

What does the future hold for the Manchester United forward?

Cristiano Ronaldo switched to the Spanish top flight in the summer of 2009, leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in a record-breaking deal worth £80 million. He would go on to establish himself as one of the greatest players to grace the competition, reaching incredible milestones.

Ronaldo recorded 306 goals and 91 assists in 290 appearances, making him the second-highest goalscorer in La Liga history, behind only Lionel Messi. He also won the competition twice in nine years amid several other honours at the Santiago Bernabeu.

