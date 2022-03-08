"When players pop up in those positions, it causes confusion" - Jamie Carragher explains tactical error Manchester United made in derby defeat

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher recently analyzed Manchester United's tactical setup against Manchester City. Appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher pointed out the tactical error that United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made in the 4-1 derby defeat to City.

Jaime Carragher was surprised by the tactical decision made by Rangnick to play in a 4-2-2-2 formation. He pointed out how United failed to cover the space in their own box. This was was exploited by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish to score goals and create chances.

Carragher said (H/T Mirror):

"I think when I see any team go with a 4-4-2 against Manchester City away from home, I always fear for them because I don’t understand how you are going to stop City from getting their players in between the lines. Straight away, looking at Manchester United and how they set up, they look really tight and compact, you can see the midfield four and defensive four all in position. They are a tight, compact team looking to make it hard for Manchester City."

Carragher continued:

"The problem you are always going to have against this Manchester City team is because they don’t have a centre forward, how you are going to stop the players in between the lines. You look at those three players in [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Phil] Foden and [Bernardo] Silva are already the wrong side of the midfield. We are talking about three of the best midfield players in world football and when you play a 4-4-2 when players pop up in those positions it causes confusion."

Rangnick tasked Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba with leading the press from the front. He asked the remaining eight players to form two blocks of defense whenever City were in possession.

However, this tactical setup wasn't the right choice as Manchester City dismantled United by scoring four goals while playing between the lines.

Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish have taken a hit

The Red Devils were punished by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as the hosts won the derby 4-1. The defeat at the Etihad has dealt a major blow to United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the points table as Arsenal have occupied the fourth position after their 3-2 victory against Watford earlier on Sunday.

Manchester United trail their rivals by a single point but the Gunners have three games in hand. Arsenal have been on a roll lately, consistently picking up points.

Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for a top-four finish and have gained some momentum following their 5-0 win over Everton on Monday. Manchester United's next fixture is against Spurs on March 12, which will be a crucial encounter in the race for a top-four finish.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar