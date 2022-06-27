"When players want to leave, then they usually find a way to leave" - Steve McManaman comments on Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool 

Steve McManaman has claimed Liverpool should be praised for the way they have handled Sadio Mane's transfer to Bayern Munich. He believes the club going out and signing Darwin Nunez as a replacement shows how organized everything was behind the scenes.

Mane decided to leave Liverpool this summer and got his wish to join Bayern Munich. The Senegal star moved to the Bundesliga champions last week for a reported £35 million fee.

Liverpool FC @LFC Mane’s scoring, all around us…



Take a look back on Sadio’s top moments as a Red! Mane’s scoring, all around us…Take a look back on Sadio’s topmoments as a Red! 🎶 Mane’s scoring, all around us…🎶Take a look back on Sadio’s top 1️⃣0️⃣ moments as a Red! https://t.co/Q197GCMWmo

McManaman was talking to Horse Racing when he was questioned about the latest transfer from Liverpool. The former Reds star claimed the club have done well in the window so far, and signing Nunez as a replacement was brilliant. He said:

"Sadio Mané has been an incredible footballer for L'pool and it's really sad to see him go. However, when players want to leave, then they usually find a way to leave. He's given L'pool a lot over the past few years and if he fancies playing in Germany then the best thing that could have happened was that Sadio sat down with L'pool, stated that he wants to leave and organised a dignified exit which enabled L'pool to get a replacement early in the window."

He added:

"It's been relatively quiet regarding L'pool bringing Núñez in and Mané leaving. Any other year then you'd think that would cause all sorts of fireworks and once again I believe L'pool deserve a lot of credit regarding how they've gone about it all."

Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez as Sadio Mane replacement

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, for a reported £64 million fee than could rise to £85 million. The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 games last season for the Portuguese side and was delighted to join the Reds.

The young forward said:

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at L'pool. It's a massive club. "I'd like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They've been really important to me in the stages in my career. I'm really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I'm grateful to her that I'm here."

Nunez will become the club's record signing when the clauses are met, overtaking the £75 million the Reds paid to get Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

