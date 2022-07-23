“When the real games start he will be unstoppable”, “the streets aren’t ready” – Fans hail link-up between Lionel Messi and PSG star during 3-0 win over Urawa Reds

Fans are excited about what Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have to offer next season after the Parisians' impressive 3-0 win in their friendly against Urawa Reds. It has been a great preseason for the Ligue 1 giants, who have won all three friendlies so far, and fans cannot hide their amazement.

Taking to Twitter to hail Messi and his impressive link-up play with Neymar during the game, fans were excited about what the future holds for the club. Although the duo only spent 30 minutes together on the field, the former Barcelona stars performed well together, much to the delight of the Parisians faithful.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans:

PSGhub @PSGhub FT: PSG 3-0 Urawa.

Sarabia, Mbappe & Kalimuendo with the goals. Next game on Monday. FT: PSG 3-0 Urawa.Sarabia, Mbappe & Kalimuendo with the goals. Next game on Monday. ✅ FT: PSG 3-0 Urawa. Sarabia, Mbappe & Kalimuendo with the goals. Next game on Monday. 🔴🔵

.. @_avsn10 @PSGhub neymar looks much better since the last game, messi also looking much much better since last season - good linkup between them as well today. @PSGhub neymar looks much better since the last game, messi also looking much much better since last season - good linkup between them as well today.

David @slickzz0 @PSGhub Messi and Neymar had great cameos despite playing 20 minutes @PSGhub Messi and Neymar had great cameos despite playing 20 minutes

𝐆𝐓 @GT_MessiFC Neymar's dribbling and movement today showed that he is back, when the real games start he will be unstoppable Neymar's dribbling and movement today showed that he is back, when the real games start he will be unstoppable https://t.co/pdj5tdygPL

Sarki. @Waspapping_ PSG have two of the best 3 playmakers in the world



-Messi

-Neymar

-KDB PSG have two of the best 3 playmakers in the world -Messi-Neymar-KDB

Reports of Neymar and Lionel Messi potentially leaving PSG this summer have continued to abound, but performances like this can put them to bed. If the duo continue to link up well with Kylian Mbappe, the UEFA Champions League might not be far from their grasp next season.

Lionel Messi's PSG beat Urawa Reds 3-0

Paris Saint-Germain ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in their preseason game against the Urawa Red Diamonds. The champions of France were too hot to handle for the Japanese side, converting their dominance on the pitch with a convincing win.

PSG were in control from start. Chistoff Gautier’s men took the lead in 16th minute through Pablo Sarabia and never looked back. The Parisians doubled their lead in the 34th minute through Kylian Mbappe.

PSG and Urawa made a raft of changes in the second half, bringing in both Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Parisians made sure of the win after Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The Parisians will be content with the comfortable win and hope they can take their preseason form into the new campaign. They'll continue their preseason tour and hope to get in good shape for the upcoming season as they eye Champions League glory.

