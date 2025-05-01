"When the road is dark, he's the light", "Deserves a statue" - Fans praise Manchester United star after their win against Athletic Club

Manchester United fans online have expressed satisfaction with Bruno Fernandes’ performance following their victory against Athletic Club. The Red Devils recorded a 3-0 win in the Europa League semifinal first leg on Thursday (May 1).

Fernandes was at his best, having netted two crucial goals that guaranteed victory for the Old Trafford outfit. During the game, Casemiro planted his header into the net after being set up via a headed pass from Manuel Ugarte in the 30th minute.

Two minutes later (32’), Dani Vivian fouled Rasmus Hojlund in the penalty area and United were awarded a spot-kick after the VAR's intervention. Fernandes doubled Manchester United's lead from the spot, sending Athletic's goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala in the wrong direction.

At the tail end of the first half (45'), Fernandes tripled United's lead following a setup from Ugarte. United were also dominant in the second half but failed to score, as the game ended 3-0 in their favor.

In his stint, Fernandes maintained a passing precision of 78% (45/58). He provided three key passes, recorded three shots on target, and won six out of eight contested ground duels (via Sofascore).

Manchester United fans lauded the Portuguese star on X after their game against Athletic Club, with one tweeting:

"Call him when the road is dark He’s the light 💡.”

"Indeed, what a player. Bruno is always brilliant!,” another added.

"What an incredible player Bruno Fernandez,” an excited fan opined.

"Bruno Fernandes is the heartbeat of Manchester United vision like a hawk, work rate like a machine, and a knack for showing up when it matters most. He’s not just a playmaker; he’s the pulse of this team. Give him his flowers.,” another tweeted.

"Bruno Fernandes is a Manchester United legend.,” another suggested.

"Deserves a statue.,” wrote another.

“The manager and physio say that I need to relax and rest, but I say no” - Manchester United captain on what transpired before the win against Athletic Club

Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi-Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Fernandes has revealed that before the game, Ruben Amorim and United's physio encouraged him to rest. However, he chose to play and was the architect behind United's victory over Athletic Club.

He said after the game (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle):

"The manager and physio say that I need to relax and rest, but I say no”. “When I die, I will have a lot of time to lay down and rest."

Having scored twice during the game, the Portuguese became the first player to register over 30 goal contributions in the Europa League knockout stage. The achievement took him only 32 games (via 'Football on TNT Sports' on X).

