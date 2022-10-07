“When he runs with the ball, he is almost impossible to play against” – Owen Hargreaves offers glowing assessment of Manchester United star after Omonia win

Former midfielder Owen Hargreaves was impressed with Marcus Rashford's display during Manchester United's 3-2 win against Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

United went to the halftime break down 1-0. Erik ten Hag decided to bring on Rashford and Luke Shaw in place of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia to start the second half.

Rashford was a livewire on the field. He scored two goals and provided one assist during his second-half appearance. While assessing his performance, here's what Hargreaves said on Eurosport:

"It’s nice to see Marcus be positive. When he runs with the ball, he is almost impossible to play against. He is quick and strong and a good striker of the ball. I think there are options there to be positive about.”

Paul Scholes also lauded the forward for his spectacular display:

"He was brilliant when he came on, he was lively, running in behind. They have goals in them. Martial and Rashford are more dangerous. They have a bit more about them. They are quick, can go either way, defenders will be frightened to death of them."

Manchester United will next face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on October 9. Hargreaves pointed out the improvements United will have to make in the English top-flight after their devastating 6-3 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2:

"There are things they need to work on. Finishing needs to be a bit better. They need to tidy up defensively. They will always score goals because they have so many good attacking players but they are conceding too much.”

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford reacted to performance against Omonia Nicosia

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was satisfied with his and the team's performances against Omonia. While talking to the media after the game, here's what the English striker said (via manutd.com):

"I think we have a lot of players in the squad that can play in a few different positions. It's a big positive to have. If we have injuries and things like that, you never know what can happen and you have to be at your best to play in whatever position is needed."

Rashford further added:

"I think, always, scoring goals is about confidence. It’s about being in front of goal, getting chances, creating chances and just being in and around the box. That’s where I always score my goals. So, I have to get in those areas and be more dangerous as often as I can.”

