"When you see how well it works it is hard to question it" - Kieran Tierney on 'alien' situation for him at Arsenal

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney has opened up on the 'alien' situation that forced him to depart the Emirates Stadium on loan during the summer. The defender explained that a role shift, which appeared strange to him led to his parting with the Gunners this season.

It goes without saying that Kieran was a force to be reckoned with on the left side of Arsenal's defense for a couple of seasons following his arrival from Celtic back in 2019. The Scotsman had a decent stint before things took a different turn recently.

It all began after the Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Shortly after, Mikel Arteta decided to introduce some tactical tweaks and that involved playing with inverted full-backs which require them to operate more centrally.

The role appeared natural to Zinchenko who has experience of playing centrally. To Tierney, however, it was strange and that led him to ultimately leave the Emirates Stadium this season. During a recent interview The Mail, the Arsenal loanee opened up on the situation, saying:

“At Arsenal the left-back can be one of the most central players in the team. If it’s Oleksandr Zinchenko then he is one of the biggest creators from a central position.

“When that got introduced it was alien to me. I have never played centre midfield, I started as a winger, I was trying to learn that when I was at Arsenal.

“When you see how well it works it is hard to question it. My choice was to just get on with it and learn and I got to practise it with one of the best.

“It’s so natural to Zinchenko, he makes it look so easy.”

Kieran Tierney is currently on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad. The defender has made 17 appearances for the club across all competitions so far this season but is currently spending time on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.

How Arsenal have fared this season

The Gunners are in the race to win the Premier League title for the first time since they last won it under Arsene Wenger in 2002. They've been one of the top performing sides in the English top flight and stand a good chance to claim prize.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's men occupy the third position in the table with 52 points in 24 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool. They're also active in the Champions League and will face FC Porto in the first leg of their round of 16 tie next week on Wednesday, February 21.

Before then, however, Mikel Arteta's men will lock horns with Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.