When Sir Alex Ferguson gave a brilliant explanation for why he thought Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi

In a 2016 interview, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, claiming that the Portuguese’s versatility set him apart.

The legendary manager brought Ronaldo to United in 2003, signing him from Sporting Lisbon for a €19 million fee. Over the next six years, the forward went on to score 118 goals and provide 68 assists for the Red Devils, helping them to three Premier League titles and one Champions League, amongst other honors. His excellent performances for Ferguson’s team helped him to his first Ballon d’Or in 2008.

In 2016, Ferguson was asked to pick between his former player and then-Barcelona star Messi. The Scot gladly acknowledged the Argentine’s brilliance but claimed that Ronaldo’s ability to thrive irrespective of the level of his teammates, made him a better player in his eyes.

Speaking to Eurosport, he said:

“It's interesting to me that we hear so much about two players these days: Ronaldo and Messi. Now don't get me wrong, Messi is a fantastic player, it's like he's wearing slippers when he controls the ball, but here, for me, is the difference: Messi is a Barcelona player but Ronaldo could play for Stockport County and score a hat-trick.”

He added:

“He has everything. He can shoot with both feet, head the ball, he's as brave as a lion, and here's something else people overlook. During my time at Manchester United I was lucky enough to have a lot of people who put in countless extra hours to get better.”

The 13-time Premier League-winning manager also tipped his hat to the 37-year-old’s exemplary dedication and commitment.

Ferguson continued:

“Gary Neville turned himself from an average footballer into a wonderful one because of his work ethic, as did David Beckham, but Ronaldo used to completely exhaust himself, and still does. He just wanted to be the best in the world.”

Ferguson’s theory about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi proven right in 2021-22

In his six-year-old interview, the legendary manager hailed CRonaldo’s ability to thrive even in weaker teams. Last season (2021-22), Ronaldo was a part of a disjointed and unorganized Manchester United, yet he managed to put up respectable numbers on the board.

Ronaldo managed to score 24 goals for United across competitions, with 18 of them coming in the Premier League alone. His 18 goals in the Premier League saw him finish the campaign as the division’s third-leading scorer, five goals short of joint-top scorers Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son.

SD Eibar @SDEibar

Te padecemos.

Te sobrellevamos.

Y no nos queda otra que ponernos en pie y aplaudirte.

@TeamMessi Te sufrimos.Te padecemos.Te sobrellevamos.Y no nos queda otra que ponernos en pie y aplaudirte. Te sufrimos.Te padecemos.Te sobrellevamos.Y no nos queda otra que ponernos en pie y aplaudirte. 🔝 @TeamMessi 🔝 https://t.co/6md5L4ZSE3

Messi, too, swapped shirts ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Unfortunately, he failed to hit the ground running as his arch-rival did. Over the course of the campaign, he only managed to score 11 goals across competitions.

Messi also cut a frustrating figure in the Champions League, missing a penalty against Real Madrid in the Round 16 first-leg and barely doing anything in the second leg.

Also Read: "Our biggest star" - Brazil manager Tite picks between Neymar and Vinicius and says it is 'time to be champions'

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far