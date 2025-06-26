“When he has something stuck in his mind, gives a little extra” - Javier Mascherano warns PSG about ‘angry’ Lionel Messi

Javier Mascherano has admitted that it is better for Inter Miami if Lionel Messi plays with anger against PSG. He believes that the Argentine gets extra motivation when he has a point to prove on the pitch.

Speaking to ESPN, Mascherano said that Messi is among the set of players who do more on the pitch when they are angry. The Inter Miami coach hinted that the Argentine is looking for revenge against his former side and said via SportsStar:

"For us, it's better if Messi plays angry. He's one of those players who, when he has something stuck in his mind, gives a little extra."

Jordi Alba also hinted at the same earlier this week and said via GOAL:

"In the end, what Leo wants is to win games, like the great player that he is. I know the feelings he has towards Barça, where we play together, but not towards PSG. He was there for two years and only he knows what happened. What is clear is that it will be a hard-fought match and hopefully we can ring the bell, knowing the difficulty involved in playing with these types of teams."

Lionel Messi spent two seasons at PSG and revealed that he was unhappy during his time at the club. He faces them for the first time since leaving when Inter Miami take the pitch on Sunday, June 29, in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.

PSG stars looking forward to Lionel Messi clash

Achraf Hakimi has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Lionel Messi at the FIFA Club World Cup. The PSG full-back added that friendships go out of the window when the match starts and said via 101 Great Goals:

"It would be nice to meet Messi again. There were many beautiful moments. We will see who we play against but then, on the pitch, there are no friends. He will try to win and we will also try to win. We will give everything to try to pass to the next round."

Gianluigi Donnarumma also echoed the same and added that the aim will be to win on the pitch, and said:

"It's fantastic for us, it's fantastic for me. I lived two years with him, it was a two fantastic years where we played with the greatest player in the world. But now I hope we will win because he has already won many titles."

Lionel Messi played 75 matches at PSG during his two seasons at the club. He scored 32 goals and assisted 35 times before leaving for Inter Miami in 2023 when his contract expired.

