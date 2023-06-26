"When we did split up, I got offered so much money to speak about him” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend on break-up with Portugal superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo dated Gemma Atkinson in 2007 when he used to play for Manchester United.

Atkinson recently spoke about the relationship she had with Ronaldo. Speaking about the Portuguese footballer, she said (via Mirror):

"We went to my house and drank cups of tea and watched Only Fools and Horses. Genuinely! I don't know if he's into it now but he seemed to enjoy it.”

She also added that after her break-up, she was offered a lot of money to speak about the Portuguese footballer:

"When we did split up, I got offered so much money to speak about him, and I didn't want that."

Cristiano Ronaldo has since had relationships with the likes of Irina Shayk and Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese has been together with Rodriguez since 2016. The pair started dating when Ronaldo was in Real Madrid. They are now in Riyadh since Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr late last year.

Joselu recalled when Cristiano Ronaldo assisted his first Real Madrid goal

Real Madrid have re-signed Joselu from Espanyol on a season-long loan deal. With Karim Benzema leaving the Spanish capital, Joselu is expected to be a key player for the team next season.

Joselu grew up at the Real Madrid academy. He made his first team debut during the 2010-11 season. Ronaldo assisted the Spaniard's first goal for the club during a 8-1 home win against Almeria in La Liga. Recalling the game, Joselu said:

“I made my debut in the first division with the team of my life, and it’s a dream. On top of that, I scored a goal. I’m always asked who gave me the pass, and, of course, I have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo gave it to me, one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid and the world. They are moments that are impossible to erase from my memory.”

Joselu, 33, has also represented Spain at the international level four times. He has scored three goals for La Liga giants Madrid, too. Whether he can prove to be a key player for Los Blancos remains to be seen, though.

